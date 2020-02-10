January Jones Used to Lie About Working Out While Filming 'X-Men,' But Her Mindset Has Changed

January Jones shows off her toned physique on the cover of Shape‘s March 2020 issue, on newsstands February 14.

Here is what the 42-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On feeling comfortable in her skin: “Public opinion doesn’t matter to me. Yesterday I went to a birthday party with my son, and I wore humongous red sweatpants because I had my period. My sister said, ‘Are you actually wearing those out?’ I thought about it for a moment, but I still wore them. Who cares? They’re my period pants!”

On how her workout mindset has changed: “When I was filming X-Men they had trainers for all of us, I would lie and say I was exercising in my hotel room, when actually I was watching Friends and having full tea service… After I had my son, Xander, I wanted to feel strong because my body had changed so much. As he got bigger and I was hauling around a 20- or 30-pound toddler, my lower back gave out and I saw my shoulders starting to curl and hunch. I wanted to do something for my posture and core strength.”

On how cleaning keeps her sane: “I love doing laundry. At work, when they say action, I can become someone else and be crazy and messy and erratic and that feels amazing and therapeutic. But at home, the domestic aspect of my life is very important to feeling balanced… My hair and makeup people always joke because I’ll be all made up and dressed in a gown, and then I’ll take out the garbage or make a lap with the Swiffer or turn on the dishwasher. And they’re like, ‘What are you doing?’ And I say, ‘Well, I need all these things done. No one else is going to do it.’”

