John Krasinski Dishes On 'A Quiet Place Part II' & The Tough Decision To Give Himself A Role In It

John Krasinski is opening up more about A Quiet Place Part II during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

At the end of the first movie, the 40-year-old actor’s character dies and he opened up about returning as Lee Abbott.

John shared that he believed his role was helpful in filling in the backstory of the film universe.

“It was one of those things where I wasn’t really going to do a second one because the first one was such a personal experience,” he said. “It was my love letter to my kids, which looks insane, now that you’re watching that. It was really important for me to continue the metaphor and we actually start dealing with how this all started so there’s a little bit in the movie where you see how it all started.”

A Quiet Place Part II sneaks into theaters March 20.

Check out his interview below!

