Mon, 10 February 2020 at 12:17 pm

Jon Hamm, Adrien Brody, & Dylan McDermott Show Off Their Suave Side at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Jon Hamm, Adrien Brody, & Dylan McDermott Show Off Their Suave Side at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Jon Hamm and Adrien Brody hit the red carpet while arriving at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The two actors both looked handsome in velvet blazers as they attended the party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jon Hamm

Other stars at the party included Dylan McDermott, Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kelsey Grammer and wife Kayte, Boardwalk Empire actor Jack Huston and wife Shannan, and Richard Jewell star Paul Walter Hauser.

20+ pictures inside of the stars stepping out for the party…
Photos: Getty Images
