Mon, 10 February 2020 at 7:21 pm

Julianne Moore Joins Lucy Liu at Tory Burch's Fashion Show Before Watching The Oscars With Her Daughter

Julianne Moore Joins Lucy Liu at Tory Burch's Fashion Show Before Watching The Oscars With Her Daughter

Julianne Moore and Lucy Liu sit front row at the Tory Burch Fall Winter 2020 Fashion Show held at Sotheby’s on Sunday afternoon (February 9) in New York City.

The two actresses were joined at the fashion presentation by Mia Goth, Bel Powley, and model Adwoa Aboah.

Netflix’s Cheer stars Gabi Butler and Lexi Brumback were also seen at the show over the weekend, next to Larsen Thompson, Charlotte D’Alessio, and Jin Lee.

That same night, Julianne joined her daughter, Liv, to watch the Oscars at Julius’s, one of NYC’s oldest gay bars.

Check out her Instagram below!

35+ pictures inside of Julianne Moore, Lucy Liu, Mia Goth and more at the Tory Burch show…
Photos: Getty, BFA
Posted to: Adwoa Aboah, Bel Powley, Charlotte D’Alessio, Gabi Bulter, Jin Lee, Julianne Moore, Larsen Thompson, Lee Jin, Lexi Brumback, Lucy Liu, Mia Goth

