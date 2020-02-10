Top Stories
Mon, 10 February 2020 at 10:59 am

Kate Beckinsale, Diane Kruger, & Anna Paquin Go Glam for Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Kate Beckinsale and Diane Kruger shine on the red carpet while arriving at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 46-year-old Underworld actress rocked a sparkling red dress for the event while the 43-year-old National Treasure actress donned a metallic-silver dress.

Other stars in attendance included The Irishman actress Anna Paquin, Reprisal actress Abigail Spencer, and Birds of Prey actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell.

FYI: Kate is in Zuhair Murad. Diane is wearing an Elie Saab dress and Jennifer Behr headpiece. Anna is wearing a Pamela Roland dress.

15+ pictures inside of the ladies arriving at the party…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2020 Oscars Parties, Abigail Spencer, Anna Paquin, Diane Kruger, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Kate Beckinsale

