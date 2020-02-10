Top Stories
Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars 2020: See the Best Candid Red Carpet Photos!

Oscars 2020: See the Best Candid Red Carpet Photos!

Brad Pitt's Oscars 2020 Date Revealed (And It's Not His Mom!)

Brad Pitt's Oscars 2020 Date Revealed (And It's Not His Mom!)

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 4:21 am

Kate Hudson Gets Checked Out by Usher at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Kate Hudson Gets Checked Out by Usher at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Kate Hudson looks stunning while walking the carpet at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Usher was spotted on the carpet at the same time as Kate and at one point, he was caught peeking over to his left to check her out!

Earlier in the weekend, Kate put her midriff on display while stepping out for the Tom Ford fashion show.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Vivienne Westwood Couture dress with a Jimmy Choo clutch and shoes.

20+ pictures inside of Kate Hudson and Usher at the party…

Just Jared on Facebook
kate hudson usher vanity fair oscar party 01
kate hudson usher vanity fair oscar party 02
kate hudson usher vanity fair oscar party 03
kate hudson usher vanity fair oscar party 04
kate hudson usher vanity fair oscar party 05
kate hudson usher vanity fair oscar party 06
kate hudson usher vanity fair oscar party 07
kate hudson usher vanity fair oscar party 08
kate hudson usher vanity fair oscar party 09
kate hudson usher vanity fair oscar party 10
kate hudson usher vanity fair oscar party 11
kate hudson usher vanity fair oscar party 12
kate hudson usher vanity fair oscar party 13
kate hudson usher vanity fair oscar party 14
kate hudson usher vanity fair oscar party 15
kate hudson usher vanity fair oscar party 16
kate hudson usher vanity fair oscar party 17
kate hudson usher vanity fair oscar party 18
kate hudson usher vanity fair oscar party 19
kate hudson usher vanity fair oscar party 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2020 Oscars Parties, Kate Hudson, Usher

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr