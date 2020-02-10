Top Stories
Katie Holmes Steps Out For Several Shows During NYFW

Katie Holmes Steps Out For Several Shows During NYFW

Katie Holmes stuns in a shiny blue suit while arriving at Flaunt And Zadig & Voltaire‘s party at The Butterfly at Sixty Soho on over the weekend in New York City.

The 41-year-old actress was the guest of honor at the event, which also celebrated the magazine’s Home Issue.

Katie was also seen at the Ulla Johnson fashion show over the weekend, and just today, was spotted on the front row at the Zimmermann presentation.

