Top Stories
Dwyane Wade Talks About His Child Coming Out as Transgender

Dwyane Wade Talks About His Child Coming Out as Transgender

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020: JJ Readers' Best Dressed List Revealed!

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020: JJ Readers' Best Dressed List Revealed!

'The Bachelor' 2020 Spoilers: Peter's Final 4 Women Revealed!

'The Bachelor' 2020 Spoilers: Peter's Final 4 Women Revealed!

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 11:20 pm

Kendall Jenner Shows Some Skin in Bright Pink Outfit

Kendall Jenner Shows Some Skin in Bright Pink Outfit

Kendall Jenner looks super hot in her neon pink outfit on Sunday night (February 9) in New York City.

The 24-year-old model stunned in a the sizzling look, showing off skin during New York Fashion Week.

Later on, Kendall was spotted in a huge puffer coat and toting a Louis Vuitton bag heading to a show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Kendall just recently stepped out to attend the Longchamp show.

A few days before, Kendall walked in another hot look for the Tom Ford fashion show. Check out the pics here!
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner pink outfit nyc strive be better quote 01
kendall jenner pink outfit nyc strive be better quote 02
kendall jenner pink outfit nyc strive be better quote 03
kendall jenner pink outfit nyc strive be better quote 04
kendall jenner pink outfit nyc strive be better quote 05

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr