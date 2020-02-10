Kendall Jenner Shows Some Skin in Bright Pink Outfit

Kendall Jenner looks super hot in her neon pink outfit on Sunday night (February 9) in New York City.

The 24-year-old model stunned in a the sizzling look, showing off skin during New York Fashion Week.

Later on, Kendall was spotted in a huge puffer coat and toting a Louis Vuitton bag heading to a show.

Kendall just recently stepped out to attend the Longchamp show.

