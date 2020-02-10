Laura Dern Wears Her Fave Armani Prive Dress For The Third Time at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party

Laura Dern is all about sustainable fashion and proved it at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party last night (February 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 53-year-old Oscar winning actress wore the Armani Privé dress for the third time at the event.

The first time Laura wore the dress was back in 1993, and again in 2013 for Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party, and it still looks amazing on her!

After celebrating her win at the party, Laura headed to the Montage Hotel to celebrate her first Oscar with her friends on Monday (February 10) in Los Angeles.

Laura isn’t the only actor who recycled their fashion at the event. See who else did, too!