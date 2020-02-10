Top Stories
Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Here's What Cindy Crawford Thinks of Her Son Presley Gerber's Face Tattoo...

Here's What Cindy Crawford Thinks of Her Son Presley Gerber's Face Tattoo...

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 9:40 pm

Laura Dern Wears Her Fave Armani Prive Dress For The Third Time at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party

Laura Dern Wears Her Fave Armani Prive Dress For The Third Time at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party

Laura Dern is all about sustainable fashion and proved it at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party last night (February 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 53-year-old Oscar winning actress wore the Armani Privé dress for the third time at the event.

The first time Laura wore the dress was back in 1993, and again in 2013 for Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party, and it still looks amazing on her!

After celebrating her win at the party, Laura headed to the Montage Hotel to celebrate her first Oscar with her friends on Monday (February 10) in Los Angeles.

Laura isn’t the only actor who recycled their fashion at the event. See who else did, too!
Just Jared on Facebook
laura dern same vf dress montage hotel meet up 01
laura dern same vf dress montage hotel meet up 02
laura dern same vf dress montage hotel meet up 03
laura dern same vf dress montage hotel meet up 04
laura dern same vf dress montage hotel meet up 05

Photos: BackgridUSA, Getty
Posted to: Laura Dern

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr