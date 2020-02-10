Lena Dunham Says Joaquin Phoenix's Oscars 2020 Speech Made Her Vegan

Joaquin Phoenix made an impassioned acceptance speech at the 2020 Oscars last night where he spoke about a wide range of topics including veganism, social justice, and more.

In his speech, Joaquin said, “We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth, we steal her baby. Even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable. And then we take her milk that’s intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal. And I think we fear the idea of personal change because we think that we have to sacrifice something to give something up but human beings, at our best, are so inventive and creative and ingenious, and I think that when we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can create, develop, and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sentient beings and to the environment.”

Lena Dunham took to Twitter after watching Joaquin‘s speech and tweeted, “Welp, it finally happened- I do believe Joaquin Phoenix made me vegan.”

