Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Here's What Cindy Crawford Thinks of Her Son Presley Gerber's Face Tattoo...

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 8:37 pm

Liam Hemsworth Shows Off Muscles While Making Returns Following The Oscars

Liam Hemsworth Shows Off Muscles While Making Returns Following The Oscars

Liam Hemsworth wears a baseball cap while returning to John Varvatos on Monday afternoon (February 10) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old actor returned some of the things he wore over the weekend to a few parties in celebration of the Oscars.

Over the weekend, Liam was apparently at the same Oscar party as ex-wife Miley Cyrus, and according to some reports, avoided each other all night long.

Just recently, the trailer for Liam‘s upcoming Quibi show was released. Be sure to check it out here!
