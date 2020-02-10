Liam Hemsworth Shows Off Muscles While Making Returns Following The Oscars

Liam Hemsworth wears a baseball cap while returning to John Varvatos on Monday afternoon (February 10) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old actor returned some of the things he wore over the weekend to a few parties in celebration of the Oscars.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Hemsworth

Over the weekend, Liam was apparently at the same Oscar party as ex-wife Miley Cyrus, and according to some reports, avoided each other all night long.

Just recently, the trailer for Liam‘s upcoming Quibi show was released. Be sure to check it out here!