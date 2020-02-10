Lucy Boynton Switches Up Her Look for Oscars Party with Boyfriend Rami Malek!

Lucy Boynton walks the carpet with boyfriend Rami Malek at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Rami won the Best Actor award at last year’s show and he returned to the Oscars to present the Best Actress trophy this year, which is a tradition at the event.

Lucy walked the carpet at the Oscars in a black and white Chanel gown and changed for the party!

FYI: Lucy is wearing a Miu Miu dress. Rami is wearing a YSL by Anthony Vaccarello look with a Cartier watch.

