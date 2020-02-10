Top Stories
Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars 2020: See the Best Candid Red Carpet Photos!

Brad Pitt's Oscars 2020 Date Revealed (And It's Not His Mom!)

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 3:52 am

Lucy Boynton Switches Up Her Look for Oscars Party with Boyfriend Rami Malek!

Lucy Boynton walks the carpet with boyfriend Rami Malek at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Rami won the Best Actor award at last year’s show and he returned to the Oscars to present the Best Actress trophy this year, which is a tradition at the event.

Lucy walked the carpet at the Oscars in a black and white Chanel gown and changed for the party!

FYI: Lucy is wearing a Miu Miu dress. Rami is wearing a YSL by Anthony Vaccarello look with a Cartier watch.

10+ pictures inside of Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek at the party…

