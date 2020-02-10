Top Stories
Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars 2020: See the Best Candid Red Carpet Photos!

Oscars 2020: See the Best Candid Red Carpet Photos!

Brad Pitt's Oscars 2020 Date Revealed (And It's Not His Mom!)

Brad Pitt's Oscars 2020 Date Revealed (And It's Not His Mom!)

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 4:04 am

Maria Bello Announces Engagement to Dominique Crenn at the Oscar After Parties!

Maria Bello Announces Engagement to Dominique Crenn at the Oscar After Parties!

Maria Bello made a huge announcement at the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party – she’s engaged!

The 52-year-old actress and her new fiancee Dominique Crenn revealed their engagement news on the red carpet at the event on Sunday (February 9) in Los Angeles.

“We’re pretty happy, considering we just got engaged, so this is sort of our fun time out in Hollywood for the first time since we’ve been engaged,” Maria told Entertainment Tonight.

Maria revealed they got engaged on December 29 in Paris.

“It was very surprising, but meant to be. It’s about time. I’ve finally grown up enough to get married,” Maria added. “I think we just light each other up.”

Dominique is a French chef who is the owner of the San Francisco restaurant Atelier Crenn, which is the only female-run kitchen in America to have three Michelin stars.

After attending the Elton John party, the engaged couple went to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party as well.

FYI: Maria is wearing an Antonio Grimaldi couture look.

10+ pictures inside of Maria Bello and her new fiancee at the parties…

Just Jared on Facebook
maria bello dominique crenn engaged oscar parties 01
maria bello dominique crenn engaged oscar parties 02
maria bello dominique crenn engaged oscar parties 03
maria bello dominique crenn engaged oscar parties 04
maria bello dominique crenn engaged oscar parties 05
maria bello dominique crenn engaged oscar parties 06
maria bello dominique crenn engaged oscar parties 07
maria bello dominique crenn engaged oscar parties 08
maria bello dominique crenn engaged oscar parties 09
maria bello dominique crenn engaged oscar parties 10
maria bello dominique crenn engaged oscar parties 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2020 Oscars Parties, Dominique Crenn, Engaged, Maria Bello

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr