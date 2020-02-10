Maria Bello Announces Engagement to Dominique Crenn at the Oscar After Parties!

Maria Bello made a huge announcement at the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party – she’s engaged!

The 52-year-old actress and her new fiancee Dominique Crenn revealed their engagement news on the red carpet at the event on Sunday (February 9) in Los Angeles.

“We’re pretty happy, considering we just got engaged, so this is sort of our fun time out in Hollywood for the first time since we’ve been engaged,” Maria told Entertainment Tonight.

Maria revealed they got engaged on December 29 in Paris.

“It was very surprising, but meant to be. It’s about time. I’ve finally grown up enough to get married,” Maria added. “I think we just light each other up.”

Dominique is a French chef who is the owner of the San Francisco restaurant Atelier Crenn, which is the only female-run kitchen in America to have three Michelin stars.

After attending the Elton John party, the engaged couple went to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party as well.

