Marvel Stars Tessa Thompson, Cobie Smulders, & Karen Gillan Attend Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Tessa Thompson strikes a pose as she arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 36-year-old Thor: Ragnarok actress bared some leg in a mint-colored dress paired with a black harness as she stepped out for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tessa Thompson

Fellow Marvel stars at the event included Cobie Smulders and husband Taran Killam along with Guardians of the Galaxy actress Karen Gillan.

FYI: Tessa is wearing Atelier Versace.

10+ pictures of the stars at the event..