Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

These Photos Could Fuel Rumors That Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Headed Towards Reconciliation!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 11:37 am

Marvel Stars Tessa Thompson, Cobie Smulders, & Karen Gillan Attend Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Marvel Stars Tessa Thompson, Cobie Smulders, & Karen Gillan Attend Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Tessa Thompson strikes a pose as she arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 36-year-old Thor: Ragnarok actress bared some leg in a mint-colored dress paired with a black harness as she stepped out for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tessa Thompson

Fellow Marvel stars at the event included Cobie Smulders and husband Taran Killam along with Guardians of the Galaxy actress Karen Gillan.

FYI: Tessa is wearing Atelier Versace.

10+ pictures of the stars at the event..
Photos: Getty Images
