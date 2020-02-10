Michael Lohan Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Estranged Wife

Lindsay Lohan‘s dad, Michael Lohan, was arrested on Monday (February 10) for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, Kate Major.

The 59-year-old Celebrity Rehab album was “detained on the street in front of his kids,” a source told Us Weekly.

Michael was arrested in Southhampton, New York and “charged with strangulation and harassment” after Kate, 37, decided to file a police report against him, the outlet reports.

“He has been following her, tracking her and then choked her and got arrested for it,” a source told the mag.

Michael and Kate have been involved in several domestic violence cases in the past and he filed for divorce from her in September 2018 after four years of marriage, though they are still legally married.

