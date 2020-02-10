Top Stories
Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

These Photos Could Fuel Rumors That Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Are Headed Towards Reconciliation!

These Photos Could Fuel Rumors That Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Headed Towards Reconciliation!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 1:39 pm

Miles Teller, Chace Crawford, & Aaron Paul Are Dapper Dudes at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Miles Teller, Chace Crawford, & Aaron Paul Are Dapper Dudes at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry are enjoying a night out!

The 32-year-old Top Gun: Maverick actor and the 27-year-old model coordinated in black as they arrived at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miles Teller

Other stars at the party included Chace Crawford, Aaron Paul and wife Lauren, designer Tom Ford, Harriet actor Leslie Odom Jr, along with Paris and Dylan Brosnan.

FYI: Miles is wearing a Dior suit and IWC Schaffhausen watch. Chace is wearing a Brunello Cucinelli tux. Leslie is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna tux.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
miles teller chace crawford aaron paul vanity fair party 01
miles teller chace crawford aaron paul vanity fair party 02
miles teller chace crawford aaron paul vanity fair party 03
miles teller chace crawford aaron paul vanity fair party 04
miles teller chace crawford aaron paul vanity fair party 05
miles teller chace crawford aaron paul vanity fair party 06
miles teller chace crawford aaron paul vanity fair party 07
miles teller chace crawford aaron paul vanity fair party 08
miles teller chace crawford aaron paul vanity fair party 09
miles teller chace crawford aaron paul vanity fair party 10
miles teller chace crawford aaron paul vanity fair party 11
miles teller chace crawford aaron paul vanity fair party 12
miles teller chace crawford aaron paul vanity fair party 13
miles teller chace crawford aaron paul vanity fair party 14
miles teller chace crawford aaron paul vanity fair party 15
miles teller chace crawford aaron paul vanity fair party 16

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2020 Oscars Parties, Aaron Paul, Chace Crawford, Dylan Brosnan, Keleigh Sperry, Lauren Parsekian, Leslie Odom Jr, Miles Teller, Paris Brosnan, Tom Ford

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr