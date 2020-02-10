Miles Teller, Chace Crawford, & Aaron Paul Are Dapper Dudes at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry are enjoying a night out!

The 32-year-old Top Gun: Maverick actor and the 27-year-old model coordinated in black as they arrived at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Other stars at the party included Chace Crawford, Aaron Paul and wife Lauren, designer Tom Ford, Harriet actor Leslie Odom Jr, along with Paris and Dylan Brosnan.

FYI: Miles is wearing a Dior suit and IWC Schaffhausen watch. Chace is wearing a Brunello Cucinelli tux. Leslie is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna tux.

