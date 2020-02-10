Millie Bobby Brown Teams Up With Vogue Eyewear For New Collection

Millie Bobby Brown has just launched her MBB x Vogue Eyewear collaboration!

The 15-year-old Stranger Things star teamed up with the eyewear brand for a fun new collection of designs.

Millie‘s campaign features 90’s influenced designs, avant-garde lens shapes, total color wrap frames and retro pastel-on-metal combos.

“Millie Bobby Brown embodies everything Vogue Eyewear stands for,” the brand said in a press release. “Empowering, sincere, fun-loving and spontaneous; her unique personality shows us exactly what it means to express our vision of life through the lens of style. Millie Bobby Brown’s take on Vogue Eyewear style is designed to be as unforgettable as her take on life.”

Shop the MBB x Vogue Eyewear collection at Vogue-Eyewear.com!

Check out a video of Millie sharing some fun facts about her and see the campaign in the gallery below!