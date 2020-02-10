Top Stories
Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Here's What Cindy Crawford Thinks of Her Son Presley Gerber's Face Tattoo...

Here's What Cindy Crawford Thinks of Her Son Presley Gerber's Face Tattoo...

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 6:10 pm

Millie Bobby Brown Teams Up With Vogue Eyewear For New Collection

Millie Bobby Brown Teams Up With Vogue Eyewear For New Collection

Millie Bobby Brown has just launched her MBB x Vogue Eyewear collaboration!

The 15-year-old Stranger Things star teamed up with the eyewear brand for a fun new collection of designs.

Millie‘s campaign features 90’s influenced designs, avant-garde lens shapes, total color wrap frames and retro pastel-on-metal combos.

Millie Bobby Brown embodies everything Vogue Eyewear stands for,” the brand said in a press release. “Empowering, sincere, fun-loving and spontaneous; her unique personality shows us exactly what it means to express our vision of life through the lens of style. Millie Bobby Brown’s take on Vogue Eyewear style is designed to be as unforgettable as her take on life.”

Shop the MBB x Vogue Eyewear collection at Vogue-Eyewear.com!

Check out a video of Millie sharing some fun facts about her and see the campaign in the gallery below!
Just Jared on Facebook
millie bobby brown launches vogue eyewear collaboration 01
millie bobby brown launches vogue eyewear collaboration 02
millie bobby brown launches vogue eyewear collaboration 03
millie bobby brown launches vogue eyewear collaboration 04
millie bobby brown launches vogue eyewear collaboration 05
millie bobby brown launches vogue eyewear collaboration 06
millie bobby brown launches vogue eyewear collaboration 07
millie bobby brown launches vogue eyewear collaboration 08
millie bobby brown launches vogue eyewear collaboration 09

Photos: Vogue Eyewear
Posted to: Millie Bobby Brown

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr