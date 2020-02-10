Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak Step Out For Vanity Fair's Oscar Party

Mindy Kaling stuns in a violet dress while arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 40-year-old actress and filmmaker attended the annual party alongside BFF BJ Novak.

Earlier in the night, Mindy was seen at the 2020 Academy Awards, where she presented Best Animated Feature and Best Animated Short Film.

FYI: Mindy wore Reem Acra to the party.

