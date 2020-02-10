Top Stories
Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Here's What Cindy Crawford Thinks of Her Son Presley Gerber's Face Tattoo...

Here's What Cindy Crawford Thinks of Her Son Presley Gerber's Face Tattoo...

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 5:14 pm

Mindy Kaling's Oscar Necklace Is Identical To The One in 'Ocean's 8' & Came With Its' Own Security Guard

Mindy Kaling's Oscar Necklace Is Identical To The One in 'Ocean's 8' & Came With Its' Own Security Guard

Mindy Kaling was wearing some serious jewels on her neck at the 2020 Academy Awards last night.

The 40-year-old star revealed to Variety on the red carpet that her Chopard necklace was actually identical to the one that was stolen in Ocean’s 8.

“I felt happy to wear it,” Mindy shared with the reporter and even admitted that it came with its’ own security guard.

Mindy guessed that if the necklace had its’ own security that it had to cost “north of $100,000″ but she didn’t want to know how much is really cost because she “thought it would scare [her] to know.”

If you don’t know, Mindy played Amita in the heist movie, a jeweler who creates the decoy necklace the team of thieves swaps out with the genuine article during the Met Gala.

If you missed it, you can see Mindy‘s second look of the night she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Just Jared on Facebook
mindy kaling necklace oscars oceans 8 role 01
mindy kaling necklace oscars oceans 8 role 02
mindy kaling necklace oscars oceans 8 role 03
mindy kaling necklace oscars oceans 8 role 04
mindy kaling necklace oscars oceans 8 role 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2020 Oscars, Fashion, Mindy Kaling, Oscars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr