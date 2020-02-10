Mindy Kaling's Oscar Necklace Is Identical To The One in 'Ocean's 8' & Came With Its' Own Security Guard

Mindy Kaling was wearing some serious jewels on her neck at the 2020 Academy Awards last night.

The 40-year-old star revealed to Variety on the red carpet that her Chopard necklace was actually identical to the one that was stolen in Ocean’s 8.

“I felt happy to wear it,” Mindy shared with the reporter and even admitted that it came with its’ own security guard.

Mindy guessed that if the necklace had its’ own security that it had to cost “north of $100,000″ but she didn’t want to know how much is really cost because she “thought it would scare [her] to know.”

If you don’t know, Mindy played Amita in the heist movie, a jeweler who creates the decoy necklace the team of thieves swaps out with the genuine article during the Met Gala.

