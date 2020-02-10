Top Stories
Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Here's What Cindy Crawford Thinks of Her Son Presley Gerber's Face Tattoo...

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 10:03 pm

'Nanny McPhee' Star Raphael Coleman Dies at 25

Raphael Coleman has suddenly, and sadly, passed away at just 25-years-old.

Fans will know the former child star as Eric Brown from Nanny McPhee, which starred Emma Thompson in the title role.

“Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox. He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all,” his mom, Liz Jensen wrote on Twitter. “His family could not be prouder. Let’s celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy.”

Raphael‘s step-father, Carter Jensen, revealed he collapsed while on a run before passing away.

“He collapsed without prior health problems in the middle of a trip and could not be restored,” he wrote on Facebook. “I got to know raph when he was six years old, and we were so close.”

Raphael worked with the Extinction Rebellion movement.

Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.

READ MORE: Celebrity Deaths in 2020 – Remembering The Stars We’ve Lost
