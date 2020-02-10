Top Stories
Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars 2020: See the Best Candid Red Carpet Photos!

Brad Pitt's Oscars 2020 Date Revealed (And It's Not His Mom!)

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 4:50 am

New Co-Stars Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington Glam Up for Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington walk the carpet at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The two actresses are starring in the new Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere, which premieres on March 18.

Also in attendance at the event were their co-stars Jesse Williams and Rosemarie DeWitt with husband Ron Livingston.

FYI: Reese is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Forevermark jewelry. Kerry is wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture dress and Azza Fahmy jewelry. Jesse is wearing Kenneth Cole shoes.

20+ pictures inside of the Little Fires Everywhere cast at the party…

Photos: Getty
