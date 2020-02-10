Olivia Wilde Reveals The Hilarious Pros & Cons of Her Vanity Fair Oscar Party Outfit!

Olivia Wilde keeps it chic and sophisticated in a black jumpsuit while hitting the carpet at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress and filmmaker was joined at the event by Kate Bosworth and her husband Michael Polish, Emma Roberts, Sofia Boutella, Aubrey Plaza, Grace Gummer, Mamie Gummer

Olivia took to her Instagram after the bash to reveal the funny pros and cons of her outfit: “Jumpsuit pros: sitting like a boss on the couch,” she said. “Jumpsuit cons: getting buck ass naked in the party porta potty. #shesworthit #priorities”

FYI: Olivia is wearing a FENDI Couture jumpsuit with NIWAKA Fine Jewelry. Kate is wearing a Ralph and Russo gown. Emma is wearing Pellegrino Paris. Sofia is wearing Neil Lane jewelry. Aubrey is wearing a Hellessy gown. Mamie is wearing a Prada gown.