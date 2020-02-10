Top Stories
Mon, 10 February 2020 at 2:32 pm

Olivia Wilde Reveals The Hilarious Pros & Cons of Her Vanity Fair Oscar Party Outfit!

Olivia Wilde Reveals The Hilarious Pros & Cons of Her Vanity Fair Oscar Party Outfit!

Olivia Wilde keeps it chic and sophisticated in a black jumpsuit while hitting the carpet at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress and filmmaker was joined at the event by Kate Bosworth and her husband Michael Polish, Emma Roberts, Sofia Boutella, Aubrey Plaza, Grace Gummer, Mamie Gummer

Olivia took to her Instagram after the bash to reveal the funny pros and cons of her outfit: “Jumpsuit pros: sitting like a boss on the couch,” she said. “Jumpsuit cons: getting buck ass naked in the party porta potty. #shesworthit #priorities”

FYI: Olivia is wearing a FENDI Couture jumpsuit with NIWAKA Fine Jewelry. Kate is wearing a Ralph and Russo gown. Emma is wearing Pellegrino Paris. Sofia is wearing Neil Lane jewelry. Aubrey is wearing a Hellessy gown. Mamie is wearing a Prada gown.
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 01
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 02
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 03
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 04
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 05
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 06
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 07
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 08
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 09
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 10
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 11
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 12
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 13
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 14
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 15
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 16
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 17
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 18
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 19
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 20
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 21
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 22
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 23
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 24
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 25
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 26
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 27
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 28
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 29
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 30
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 31
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 32
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 33
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 34
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 35
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 36
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 37
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 38
olivia wilde kate bosworth emma roberts black white at vanity fair oscar party 39

Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
