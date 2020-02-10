Top Stories
Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars 2020: See the Best Candid Red Carpet Photos!

Brad Pitt's Oscars 2020 Date Revealed (And It's Not His Mom!)

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 1:35 am

Oscars 2020: Look Inside with Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Oscars 2020: Look Inside with Moments You Didn't See on TV!

When the cameras weren’t rolling at the 2020 Academy Awards, celebs were out of their seats and mingling with their friends in the audience!

We have so many great photos that were snapped throughout the show on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Avengers co-stars Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson were seen sharing a moment together and fellow nominees (and former winners) Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio caught up during a commercial break.

Make sure to also check out all of the great candid moments from the red carpet when celebs weren’t posing for pictures.

50+ pictures inside from inside the Dolby Theatre during the Oscars…

