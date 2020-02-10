Top Stories
Mon, 10 February 2020 at 2:18 pm

Oscars Ratings Hit All Time Low After 2020 Broadcast

Oscars Ratings Hit All Time Low After 2020 Broadcast

The 2020 Oscars aired last night live from Hollywood, and unfortunately, this year’s broadcast had its lowest viewership yet.

This year, they had 23.6 million viewers and a 5.3 rating among adults 18-49. The 2019 Oscars had 29.56 million viewers, THR reports.

Ratings have been slowly dropping over the past few years, but actually raised a few million pageviews in 2019. However, the 2020 broadcast has now hit an all-time low.

Click inside to see the ratings from the Oscars for the past several years…

OSCAR RATINGS THROUGH THE YEARS

2019: 29.6 million (No host)
2018: 26.5 million (Jimmy Kimmel)
2017: 32.9 million (Jimmy Kimmel)
2016: 34.4 million (Chris Rock)
2015: 37.3 million (Neil Patrick Harris)
2014: 43.7 million (Ellen DeGeneres)
2013: 40.3 million (Seth MacFarlane)
2012: 39.3 million (Billy Crystal)
2011: 37.9 million (Anne Hathaway/James Franco)
2010: 41.3 million (Steve Martin/Alec Baldwin)
2009: 36.3 million (Hugh Jackman)
2008: 32.0 million (Jon Stewart)
2007: 40. 2 million (Ellen DeGeneres)
2006: 38.9 million (Jon Stewart)
2005 42.1 million (Chris Rock)
2004: 43.5 million (Billy Crystal)
2003: 33.0 million (Steve Martin)
2002: 41.8 million (Whoopi Goldberg)
2001: 42.9 million (Steve Martin)
Photos: Getty
