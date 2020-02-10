Presley Gerber Responds to Face Tattoo Backlash, Reveals How Cindy Crawford Feels About the Ink

Presley Gerber got a face tattoo that read “misunderstood” and now, he’s responding to backlash over the new ink.

Comments that have flooded in since the 20-year-old model debuted the new ink include, “Are you really that misunderstood? Having all the money at your disposal is never a good thing in life. You must be so bored,” and “Well that should help straighten things out.”

Presley did an Instagram Live over the weekend where he addressed the backlash, saying, “If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it. I think that’s a pretty obvious thing.”

He continued, “It says misunderstood, because that’s how I felt my entire life…Look at these f*cking haters out here. F*ck you if you don’t like it.”

“His parents love it, by the way,” his girlfriend Cameron Rorrison could also be heard saying about his parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Presley has gotten a lot of new ink over the years. Check out his very heavily tattooed arm if you haven’t seen.