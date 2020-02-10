Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Jason Statham Stay Classy in Black at Oscars Party 2020

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her partner Jason Statham look picture-perfect at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

The 32-year-old model and the 52-year-old Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actor coupled up for the event held on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Rosie looked elegant in an off-the-shoulder black gown with red lipstick, while Jason looked dapper in his tux.

