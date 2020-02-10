Top Stories
Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars 2020: See the Best Candid Red Carpet Photos!

Oscars 2020: See the Best Candid Red Carpet Photos!

Brad Pitt's Oscars 2020 Date Revealed (And It's Not His Mom!)

Brad Pitt's Oscars 2020 Date Revealed (And It's Not His Mom!)

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 4:38 am

Thomas Jane & Anne Heche Are Still Going Strong, Couple Up for Elton John's Oscar Party 2020

Thomas Jane & Anne Heche Are Still Going Strong, Couple Up for Elton John's Oscar Party 2020

Thomas Jane and Anne Heche are still going strong as a couple!

The former Hung co-stars walked the carpet together at the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday (February 9) in Los Angeles.

Thomas and Anne went to the Hollywood China Night Oscar Viewing Party earlier in the evening to watch the awards show.

We bet the couple was excited to see Parasite win all of those awards because their last red carpet appearance was actually at the film’s Hollywood premiere in October!

READ MORE: Anne Heche & Thomas Jane Are ‘Definitely in Love,’ Source Says

Just Jared on Facebook
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 01
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 02
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 03
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 04
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 05
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 06
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 07
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 08
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 09
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 10
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 11
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 12
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 13
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 14
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 15
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 16
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 17
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 18
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 19
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 20
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 21
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 22
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 23
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 24
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 25
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 26
thomas jane anne heche elton john oscar party 27

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2020 Oscars Parties, Anne Heche, Thomas Jane

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr