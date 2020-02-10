Thomas Jane & Anne Heche Are Still Going Strong, Couple Up for Elton John's Oscar Party 2020

Thomas Jane and Anne Heche are still going strong as a couple!

The former Hung co-stars walked the carpet together at the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday (February 9) in Los Angeles.

Thomas and Anne went to the Hollywood China Night Oscar Viewing Party earlier in the evening to watch the awards show.

We bet the couple was excited to see Parasite win all of those awards because their last red carpet appearance was actually at the film’s Hollywood premiere in October!

