Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020: JJ Readers' Best Dressed List Revealed!

JustJared.com readers are letting their voices be heard and they’ve selected their favorite looks from the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

The annual party is held immediately after the Oscars ceremony every year and it’s always one of the most star-studded red carpets of the year. Nearly all of the celebs who attend the show will go to the party, plus tons of other stars who didn’t get an invite to the Oscars.

There was some amazing fashion on the carpet and we posted a ton of it on our Instagram page throughout the evening. We tracked which photos received the most likes from our readers and determined this best dressed list based on that ranking.

Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens, and Shay Mitchell are three of the celebs who landed in the Top 15 this year.

Click through the slideshow for Just Jared readers’ 15 favorite looks…