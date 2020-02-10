Why Did Blac Chyna Attend Oscars 2020? Here's the Answer!

Blac Chyna was one of the very first stars to hit the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Now, we’re learning a little about why she was there. Blac Chyna was the guest of music producer Christopher Trujillo. Christopher has worked with artists including Ariana Grande, Meghan Trainor, Fifth Harmony and Mariah Carey.

Blac Chyna revealed the news in a video posted to her Instagram account.

“Headed to the Oscars with my Award winning engineer @titojustmusic 🏆 @fashionnovamen ad,” Blac Chyna posted just a few hours after the event.