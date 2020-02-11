ABC Responds to Rumor That Peter Weber Ends Up with 'Bachelor' Producer

There’s a fan theory that Peter Weber does not end up choosing any of his contestants, but rather, Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca in the end.

The theory really gained traction when Peter was photographed with Julie on New Year’s Eve.

Now, an ABC executive is responding to that rumor, telling ET, “Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer! I don’t know how we’d ever top that though! But, it is crazy. What we’ve seen about the finale over the years is that the “finale” is really on that night when the show goes live. There’s a lot of craziness, it’s a roller coaster, but I would say even now the roller coaster hasn’t ended, and it won’t end until after After the Final Rose.”

