'Altered Carbon' Gets Action-Packed Season 2 Trailer - Watch!

Check out the trailer for season two of Altered Carbon!

Netflix debuted the new visual on Tuesday (February 11).

Here’s the synopsis: “In Altered Carbon, society is transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent. Season Two begins 30 years after the epic conclusion of Season One, and finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renee Elise Goldsberry).”

It continues, “After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs is recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?”

It also stars Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Dina Shihabi, Torben Liebrecht, Will Yun Lee, and James Saito.

Watch the trailer and check out the key art now.

Don’t miss the second season of Altered Carbon when it hits the streaming service on February 27!

Altered Carbon Season 2 | Main Trailer | Netflix