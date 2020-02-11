Ariana Grande Makes Out with Mystery Man in Public & There's Video!

Top Stories
Tue, 11 February 2020 at 8:42 am

It appears as if Ariana Grande has a new love interest!

The 26-year-old entertainer was seen making out with a guy who “wasn’t instantly recognizable” by patrons at the Northridge, California bar where they were hanging out, TMZ reports.

Ariana and her group arrived at Bar Louie at around 1 am on Saturday (February 8) and they were seen kissing in a booth. They only stayed around 30 minutes, and apparently, when they walked in, the DJ actually was playing “God Is a Woman.” Ariana then reportedly requested a song change, as she didn’t want to hear her own music.

The timing of this is interesting as Ariana was just seen out with the celeb she has been linked to recently. We’ll update this post with more information about this new mystery man as it becomes available.

For the video, head on over to TMZ.
