Ashley Graham Gets Real About Recovering From Childbirth

Ashley Graham is laying it all out when it comes to the reality of childbirth, and we love her for it.

The 32-year-old model got candid with fans about her post-birth recovery process in an Instagram post on Monday (February 10).

Ashley gave birth to her first child, a son named Isaac, with her husband Justin Ervin on January 18 (find out his full name here).

“Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too🙋🏻‍♀️,” Ashley captioned the mirror selfie below. “After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are!”

“No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through,” she added. “I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies! It’s been tough, but my friend Chelsea @cmrh and ceo at @fridamom is making waves and starting honest conversations. It’s unbelievable the obstacles we still face talking about what women really go through. All their stuff she sent me has been a life saver.”

If you missed it, find out how much weight Ashley Graham gained during her pregnancy.