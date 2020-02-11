Top Stories
Dwyane Wade Talks About His Child Coming Out as Transgender

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020: JJ Readers' Best Dressed List Revealed!

'The Bachelor' 2020 Spoilers: Peter's Final 4 Women Revealed!

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 1:23 am

Bella Hadid Wears Two Amazing Looks for Oscar de la Renta's Fashion Show

Bella Hadid wore to fabulous looks on the runway during the Oscar De La Renta fashion show during 2020 New York Fashion Week held at The New York Public Library on Monday evening (February 10) in New York City.

The 23-year-old model was joined by Candice Swanepoel on the catwalk, showing off all the styles in the new collection.

After the runway show, Bella was seen in another blue jacket and printed pants combo while heading home.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild was one of the select celeb attendees invited to the show.

The night before, Candice and Nicky were both seen at Vanity Fair‘s Oscar Party in Los Angeles.

Photos: BackgridUSA, Getty
