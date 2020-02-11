Bella Hadid Wears Two Amazing Looks for Oscar de la Renta's Fashion Show

Bella Hadid wore to fabulous looks on the runway during the Oscar De La Renta fashion show during 2020 New York Fashion Week held at The New York Public Library on Monday evening (February 10) in New York City.

The 23-year-old model was joined by Candice Swanepoel on the catwalk, showing off all the styles in the new collection.

After the runway show, Bella was seen in another blue jacket and printed pants combo while heading home.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild was one of the select celeb attendees invited to the show.

The night before, Candice and Nicky were both seen at Vanity Fair‘s Oscar Party in Los Angeles.

