Tue, 11 February 2020 at 9:53 am

'Birds of Prey' Has a New Title After Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Were Lower Than Anticipated

Margot Robbie‘s Birds of Prey, originally titled Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, has a brand new title.

It seems as if Warner Bros. thinks viewers may not realize that Birds of Prey centers around Harley Quinn, so they changed the name to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, EW reports.

The film did not perform as well as expected in the box office during opening weekend after only earning just over $33 million. Projections originally estimated the film would earn $50-55 million during opening weekend.

In other Birds of Prey news, the title character apparently is supporting this democratic candidate for President!
