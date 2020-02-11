Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston & Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, & Now They're Telling All!

Rihanna Had a Very Late Night Outing with This Rumored Beau

Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

Blac Chyna Is Sparking Pregnancy Rumors Because of Something She Posted

Broadway's Brightest Stars Are Taking Over NYFW!

Broadway's Brightest Stars Are Taking Over NYFW!

Some of the brightest young stars on Broadway are stepping out for events during New York Fashion Week!

Kathryn Gallagher, one of the stars of the hit musical Jagged Little Pill, wore a white trench coat while attending the Jeffrey Dodd fashion show on Monday (February 10) in New York City.

That same day, West Side Story star Isaac Powell was in attendance at the Helmut Lang presentation, where a photo from the campaign he shot was on display.

Dear Evan Hansen star Laura Dreyfuss, who went on to star in Netflix’s The Politician, was in attendance at the Rebecca Minkoff presentation over the weekend at Pier59 Studios.
Credit: Rommel Demano, Steven Simione, Ryan Kobane; Photos: Getty
