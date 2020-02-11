Catherine Zeta-Jones Welcomes New Puppy Into the Family After Father-in-Law Kirk Douglas' Death
Catherine Zeta-Jones has added the cutest puppy ever to her family.
Just a week after father-in-law Kirk Douglas passed away, the -year-old actress introduced fans to the fur baby on her Instagram.
“Introducing Taylor Douglas to the world,” Catherine captioned the sweet video.
Taylor, Catherine says, is a maltipoo — a crossbreed between a maltese and a toy poodle.
Shortly after Kirk‘s passing, Catherine shared a touching message to the actor.