Tue, 11 February 2020 at 10:16 pm

Catherine Zeta-Jones Welcomes New Puppy Into the Family After Father-in-Law Kirk Douglas' Death

Catherine Zeta-Jones Welcomes New Puppy Into the Family After Father-in-Law Kirk Douglas' Death

Catherine Zeta-Jones has added the cutest puppy ever to her family.

Just a week after father-in-law Kirk Douglas passed away, the -year-old actress introduced fans to the fur baby on her Instagram.

“Introducing Taylor Douglas to the world,” Catherine captioned the sweet video.

Taylor, Catherine says, is a maltipoo — a crossbreed between a maltese and a toy poodle.

Shortly after Kirk‘s passing, Catherine shared a touching message to the actor.

Introducing Taylor Douglas to the world. 💕

