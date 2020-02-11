Charlize Theron Shares a Star-Studded Selfie from Oscars 2020!

Every year at the Oscars, there’s at least one star-studded selfie and Charlize Theron delivered an amazing one!

The 44-year-old actress, who was nominated for Best Actress at the 2020 Academy Awards over the weekend, snapped a pic from the front row with her mom Gerda.

Joining them in the pic were Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Regina King, Salma Hayek and last year’s Best Actor winner, Rami Malek.

That’s a lot of star power!

“Good Company,” Charlize captioned the pic.

After the show, Charlize attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with Bombshell‘s makeup artist Oscar winner, Kazuhiro Tsuji.