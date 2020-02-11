Chris Pratt, Josh Duhamel, & More Stars Play Golf with Tiger Woods During a Special Tournament!

Chris Pratt and Josh Duhamel are just two of the celebs who got the chance to play golf with one of the best golf players of all time – Tiger Woods!

The guys participated in the Celebrity Cup tournament during the Genesis Invitational on Monday (February 10) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

More celebs who participated included Alex Rodriguez, Mr. Robot‘s Carly Chaikin, Ant-Man‘s Michael Pena, Splitting Up Together‘s Oliver Hudson, and The Irishman‘s Sebastian Maniscalco.

Tiger and fellow player Bubba Watson were the coaches of two teams… and Tiger‘s team won!