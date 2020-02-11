Top Stories
Academy Reveals Why Cameron Boyce & Luke Perry Were Left Out of In Memoriam at Oscars 2020

Kourtney Kardashian 'Ruined' Khloe & Kylie's Oscars Night - Here's What Khloe Said...

Macaulay Culkin Sets the Record Straight on Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Rumors

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 1:05 pm

Chrissy Teigen Sends a Message to Beyonce Explaining Her Behavior at Oscars 2020 After Party: 'I Am Truly So Nervous'

Chrissy Teigen Sends a Message to Beyonce Explaining Her Behavior at Oscars 2020 After Party: 'I Am Truly So Nervous'

Chrissy Teigen is explaining why her interactions with Beyonce may not look great!

The 34-year-old cookbook author posted an Instagram of one of her Oscars after parties looks, presumably to attend the party thrown by Beyonce and Jay-Z.

“Changed for the night!!,” Chrissy began in the caption, before adding, “@Beyonce if there is any, any way you’re reading this please just know I stare at you and don’t talk because I am truly so nervous to say something stupid but we love you and thank you so much!!! (Love to @hairinel and @novakaplan and @monicarostyle for late night glam!!)”

If you missed it, Chrissy Teigen called out a TV host after the Oscars – find out why.
