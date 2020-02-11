Christina Aguilera & A Great Big World's 'Fall on Me' Video Depicts Highs & Lows of Love - Watch!

Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World are reminding us that love is a constant cycle of ups and downs.

The 39-year-old singer and the musical duo (Ian Axel and Chad King) released their new music video for “Fall on Me” on Tuesday (February 11).

“To us, ‘Fall On Me’ is a search for connection and love,” A Great Big World said. “It’s about surrendering to something bigger than oneself and trusting that the answers we seek will reveal themselves in time.”

The video was directed by Se Oh and filmed in Los Angeles.

“The life cycle of a tree was a metaphor that came to mind when listening to ‘Fall On Me’ for the first time,” Se added. “We as humans go through so many changes and reinventions throughout a lifetime. Finding love is a journey we all take, and just as a tree changes throughout a year, love is a cycle of highs and lows, of loss and rebirth. I wanted to create a visual that conveyed this idea.”

“Fall on me with open arms,” they sing. “Fall on me from where you are.”

The trio also collaborated on 2013’s “Say Something.”

Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World performed “Fall On Me” for the first time at the 2019 American Music Awards. Watch it here.

Watch the video now! You can also download it on Apple Music.



Christina Aguilera, A Great Big World – Fall On Me

