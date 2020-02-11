Claire Danes Reacts To 'Homeland' Porn Parody: 'You Know Your Work Has Resonated'

Claire Danes paid a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday (February 10) to talk all about the eighth and final season of Homeland!

In the interview, host Seth brought up that the 40-year-old actress had recently discovered there was a porn parody of the hit spy Showtime drama: “Umm, yeah!” she said, delighted. “I thought Mad Magazine was cool. SNL was cool. But a porn? You know your work has resonated.”

On whether she knew what it was called: “I don’t know! And I don’t think it was very impressive.”

Claire Danes also discussed working with her husband Hugh Dancy again for the first time in several years and what we can except from the end of Homeland.

The final season of Homeland is set to have just 12 episodes and will premiere on February 9. See the final trailer here!

Click inside to watch more of Claire Danes’ appearance on Late Night…