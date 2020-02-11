Constance Wu Explains Why She Still Hasn't Watched 'Hustlers'

Constance Wu is the star of the hit movie Hustlers, but she actually has never watched the film!

The Crazy Rich Asians actress revealed during an interview on Live! with Kelly & Ryan that she stopped watching her work after that rom-com.

“I still haven’t seen it,” Constance said about Hustlers. “It was watching [Crazy Rich Asians] after that experience that I stopped watching anything. So I didn’t watch my talk show appearances or Fresh Off the Boat or Hustlers, just because I thought, ‘I want to focus on the present and not be self-critical and think too much [or] dwell too much on the past.”

Plenty of people have seen Hustlers though because the movie earned over $100 million at the domestic box office!