Top Stories
Academy Reveals Why Cameron Boyce &amp; Luke Perry Were Left Out of In Memoriam at Oscars 2020

Academy Reveals Why Cameron Boyce & Luke Perry Were Left Out of In Memoriam at Oscars 2020

Kourtney Kardashian 'Ruined' Khloe &amp; Kylie's Oscars Night - Here's What Khloe Said...

Kourtney Kardashian 'Ruined' Khloe & Kylie's Oscars Night - Here's What Khloe Said...

Macaulay Culkin Sets the Record Straight on Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Rumors

Macaulay Culkin Sets the Record Straight on Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Rumors

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 4:04 pm

Courteney Cox Tries (& Succeeds) to Look Just Like Her Bestie Jennifer Aniston in Birthday Post

Courteney Cox Tries (& Succeeds) to Look Just Like Her Bestie Jennifer Aniston in Birthday Post

The resemblance is uncanny!

Courteney Cox took to Instagram on Tuesday (February 11) to wish her BFF and former Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston a very happy 51st birthday.

“No matter how hard you might try… there’s only one Jennifer Aniston,” Courteney Cox captioned the photo below. “Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!♥️♥️♥️”

They match in everything from their hair color and style, to their glasses, to their black outfits.

“😂😂😂,” actress Reese Witherspoon commented.

Love it!

Be sure to also check out Jennifer Aniston‘s super hot new photo shoot that was just released, and find out all of the details about the upcoming Friends reunion special.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr