Courteney Cox Tries (& Succeeds) to Look Just Like Her Bestie Jennifer Aniston in Birthday Post

The resemblance is uncanny!

Courteney Cox took to Instagram on Tuesday (February 11) to wish her BFF and former Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston a very happy 51st birthday.

“No matter how hard you might try… there’s only one Jennifer Aniston,” Courteney Cox captioned the photo below. “Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!♥️♥️♥️”

They match in everything from their hair color and style, to their glasses, to their black outfits.

“😂😂😂,” actress Reese Witherspoon commented.

Love it!

