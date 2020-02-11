Top Stories
Tue, 11 February 2020 at 8:48 pm

Dakota Johnson Looks Incredible While Attending a Gucci Event

Dakota Johnson was out and about during Oscars weekend and she looks absolutely incredible in these new photos!

The 30-year-old actress joined her Gucci family at the opening of Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Beverly Hills, Gucci and Bottura’s first restaurant venture in the United States. The event took place on Saturday night (February 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Dakota is a longtime supporter of Gucci and she has starred in campaigns for brand in the past.

MORE PHOTOS: See all of the celebs who attended the event!

FYI: Dakota is wearing the Gucci Spring Summer 2020 look 26 black and gold laminated lizard long sleeve fitted body with plunging neckline with a burgundy shiny leather pencil skirt with slit detail, black leather high heel sandals and a black leather clutch with gold Horsebit closure.
Photos: BFA
Posted to: 2020 Oscars Weekend, Dakota Johnson

