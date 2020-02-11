Diego Luna Reveals Exciting New Details About His 'Star Wars' Series for Disney+

Diego Luna is revealing new details about his upcoming Disney+ series based on Star Wars: Rogue One.

“We are doing it this year,” the 40-year-old actor shared with ET over the weekend. “It’s happening, and I’m getting ready for it.”

However, Diego admits that he doesn’t know a lot about the content of the show, but since it is a prequel series, he does know how it ends.

“I can’t wait,” he said. “It is really cool to tell a story where you already know the ending.”

Diego continues, “It is a different approach because of the beauty and it’s how things happen. It’s not just what happens. It’s not the typical way of approaching a story. It’s about how things happen, which in fact, is the same that happened in Rogue One. You know the ending, but you don’t know how it happened, and we have that challenge in front of us again, which is exciting.”

The show will follow Cassian’s adventures during the formative years of the Rebellion, before the events of Rogue One.

