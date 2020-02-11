Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston &amp; Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, &amp; Now They're Telling All!

Jennifer Aniston & Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, & Now They're Telling All!

Kobe &amp; Gianna Bryant Laid to Rest 2 Weeks After Their Tragic Deaths

Kobe & Gianna Bryant Laid to Rest 2 Weeks After Their Tragic Deaths

Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 7:38 pm

Diego Luna Reveals Exciting New Details About His 'Star Wars' Series for Disney+

Diego Luna Reveals Exciting New Details About His 'Star Wars' Series for Disney+

Diego Luna is revealing new details about his upcoming Disney+ series based on Star Wars: Rogue One.

“We are doing it this year,” the 40-year-old actor shared with ET over the weekend. “It’s happening, and I’m getting ready for it.”

However, Diego admits that he doesn’t know a lot about the content of the show, but since it is a prequel series, he does know how it ends.

“I can’t wait,” he said. “It is really cool to tell a story where you already know the ending.”

Diego continues, “It is a different approach because of the beauty and it’s how things happen. It’s not just what happens. It’s not the typical way of approaching a story. It’s about how things happen, which in fact, is the same that happened in Rogue One. You know the ending, but you don’t know how it happened, and we have that challenge in front of us again, which is exciting.”

The show will follow Cassian’s adventures during the formative years of the Rebellion, before the events of Rogue One.

You can see all the upcoming shows heading to Disney+ this year!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Diego Luna, Star Wars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr