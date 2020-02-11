Disneyland Prices Have Reached a Record High, Exceed $200 for First Time

Disneyland has raised its’ ticket prices up to $200!

The highly visited theme park offers many different prices for different days of the week.

For the lowest-demand days – in the off season of a day during mid-week, a one-day ticket to just one of the two parks will remain the same at $104. However, for a Saturday, the price has risen to $154.

Park Hopper tickets, which are in the most demand and allow visitors to enter both parks in one day, will now cost $209, up from $199 on peak days.

“A visit to our parks is the best value in entertainment bar none, and we offer flexible ticket choices to enable families to choose what’s best for them,” a Disneyland spokesperson revealed in a statement (via People).

Disney’s MaxPass prices have also gone up to $20. The service allows visitors to book timed entry to some of the most popular rides in advance to avoid long lines.