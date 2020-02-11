Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston & Sandra Bullock Dated the Same Actor, & Now They're Telling All!

Rihanna Had a Very Late Night Outing with This Rumored Beau

Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

Blac Chyna Is Sparking Pregnancy Rumors Because of Something She Posted

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 11:51 pm

'Fantasy Island' Stars Wear Identical Outfits at the Premiere!

'Fantasy Island' Stars Wear Identical Outfits at the Premiere!

Jimmy O. Yang and Ryan Hansen are twinning at the premiere of Fantasy Island!

The co-stars and longtime friends wore identical outfits while walking the red carpet at the premiere on Tuesday (February 11) at AMC Century City in Los Angeles.

This is actually the second movie of the year for Ryan and Jimmy… and it’s only February! They were previously in Like a Boss together.

On the red carpet, the guys had a song and dance break to Silento‘s “Watch Me” and their co-star Austin Stowell film the video. Watch below!
Photos: Getty
