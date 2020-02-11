Top Stories
Academy Reveals Why Cameron Boyce & Luke Perry Were Left Out of In Memoriam at Oscars 2020

Kourtney Kardashian 'Ruined' Khloe & Kylie's Oscars Night - Here's What Khloe Said...

Macaulay Culkin Sets the Record Straight on Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Rumors

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 3:13 pm

Gabrielle Union Reacts to Support After Revealing Transgender Child

Gabrielle Union Reacts to Support After Revealing Transgender Child

Gabrielle Union is feeling the love after she and her husband Dwyane Wade opened up about their 12-year-old daughter Zaya coming out as transgender.

The 47-year-old L.A.’s Finest actress took to Twitter on Tuesday (February 11) to share her thoughts.

“Huge huge huge THANK YOU to everyone whose dms I slid into, friends, & family who provided information, resources, love & encouragement,” Gabrielle wrote. “We are humble LGBTQ+ allies with ALOT to learn & grateful for all the support. We encourage yall to check us as needed 🤗 Again, thank you!”

“Meet Zaya,” Gabrielle added with a video. “She’s compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people.”

Check out Gabrielle‘s tweets below!

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have also supported Zaya (then known publicly as Zion) after she received backlash for wearing a crop top and nails at Thanksgiving dinner, and they supported her at Miami’s Pride Festival.

