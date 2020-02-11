Top Stories
Tue, 11 February 2020 at 12:38 am

Gigi Hadid, Doutzen Kroes & Kaia Gerber Walk in Proenza Schouler's Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid, Doutzen Kroes and Kaia Gerber stun in sharp coats on the runway for the Proenza Schouler fashion show on Monday (February 10) in New York City.

The three models hit the catwalk in bold and colorful coats, and celeb guests like Emily Ratajkowski, Issa Rae, Little Women‘s Eliza Scanlen, Liya Kebede, and Carolyn Murphy watched from the front row.

Earlier, and then later after the show, Gigi was seen wearing a black denim coat while leaving the show, next to Kaia in a tan trench coat.

30+ pictures inside of Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Doutzen Kroes at the Proenza Schouler fashion show…
Photos: BackgridUSA, Getty
Posted to: Carolyn Murphy, Doutzen Kroes, Eliza Scanlen, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Issa Rae, Kaia Gerber, Liya Kebede

